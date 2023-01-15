Program held at King's College ahead of MLK Day

The program was held at the college Sunday afternoon ahead of Martin Luther King Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Three organizations presented a program at King's College Sunday in Wilkes-Barre to commemorate Martin Luther King Day.

The NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch, the Peace & Justice Center, as well as the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley hosted the program that featured Dr. Offie C. Wortham, a civil rights activist from Vermont.

Wortham was part of the civil rights movement in the late 1950s and 60s.

The program was free and open to the public Sunday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre.