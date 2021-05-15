Flag placing honors fallen veterans in Luzerne County

Volunteers marked Armed Forces Day by placing flags on graves on Saturday.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Volunteers in Luzerne County marked Armed Forces Day by placing flags on veteran's gravesites on Saturday.

Organizers from AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township placed about 8,500 flags and markers at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Volunteers say the cemetery has the largest group of veterans in Luzerne County.

Organizers told Newswatch 16 it's their way of showing appreciation for fellow veterans and that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"When I'm walking behind everybody, checking all of the graves, it's like a fellow spirit is there saying 'thank you for putting a flag, you didn't forget me.' It's very touching and meaningful, so it's like you don't want them to ever forget," said Lucius Washington, commander of AMVETS Post 59.