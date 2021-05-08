Scouts help veteran plant trees in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A decorated Army veteran in Luzerne County put out a call for help planting trees on property he owns near Sweet Valley.
Robert Kay had the trees donated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Kay and his wife Joan have been working on adding trees to the land since previous owners logged on the property.
Members of the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts helped plant over 200 trees on Saturday.
"Y'know there's good in folks, and they want to come together, and we still will do what we always do, right? No matter what the obstacle, and it just shows that there are folks that want to do good things," said landowner Robert Kay.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation hopes to have ten million trees planted by 2025.