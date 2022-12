The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along the Cando Expressway near Hazleton.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County.

A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit.

The first responders were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation in Luzerne County.