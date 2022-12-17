Fallen Lehigh County firefighters honored

Two fallen firefighters from Lehigh County were honored on Saturday after losing their lives in the line of duty earlier this month.

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a somber day as firefighters from across the region gathered at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen heroes: Assistant Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, both of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli.

"Well, there is no tragedy that can match this for New Tripoli. New Tripoli always followed the rule everybody comes home.. and it didn't happen this time," said Donald Christ with the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli.

On Dec. 7, fire crews were called to a home on Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

While battling the fire, Paris and Gruber became trapped inside the home.

They later died from their injuries.

"I think it goes without saying that both of them are honorable men, the fact they went into that house and did what they did and didn't have a second thought," said Dillon Eyler, a firefighter in the Frederick County division.

Flowers from fire departments that serve Lehigh County filled the lobby.

Fellow firefighters who alongside Paris and Gruber remember them as well-respected, compassionate leaders.

"Every once in a while in the fire company, the volunteer fire company you get firemen that come into volunteer their time and you sort of look at some and say, they're special… they're going to be leaders… and Zach and Marvin they were special, and they were leaders," said Christ.

Hundreds of first responders and firefighters filled the auditorium for the service honoring the brotherhood.

"The fact that neighboring counties are here, people who didn't even know them, that just shows you how the brotherhood works all you have to know is that person has the same goal as you, fight fires, save lives, and we all rally around that idea," said Eyler.

In the days following the tragedy, people from all over stepped up for the New Tripoli Fire Company as they deal with an immeasurable loss.

"The outpouring of love and support is very much appreciated, even for our own fire department, we're his fire brothers and his fire family, and its been great to see the support for us too," said Bill McQuilken of Community Fire Company of New Tripoli.