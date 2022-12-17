Man allegedly shoots Little Caesars manager after not receiving order

Police say a man shot at a Little Caesars Pizza manager after not receiving his order.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is locked up in Monroe County after allegedly firing shots at another man over a pizza.

According to police, William Pabon called Little Caesars Pizza along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg twice on Friday night to complain about not receiving his order.

Investigators say Pabon eventually showed up at the business and shot at the manager.

The gunfire hit the victim's shoe but he was not hurt.

Pabon faces attempted homicide and related offenses in Monroe County.