Fire damages home in Wilkes-Barre

Flames damaged a home late Sunday night on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's now up to the fire marshal to figure out the cause of a late-night fire in Wilkes-Barre.

The home on Blackman Street burned around 11:30 Sunday night.

When crews got here, the chief says flames were shooting from the roof.

No one was home at the time, and firefighters were able to get it under control quickly.

Flames did not spread to any other homes, but a neighbor had to leave as a precaution.

The Wilkes-Barre fire chief thinks it started in the attic, but it's unclear how.