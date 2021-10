Flames broke out at the abandoned building just after 9:30 p.m.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Fire crews believe a fire on Saturday night in Hazleton is suspicious.

Flames broke out at the former Hazleton American Legion Post building along West Broad Street just after 9:30 p.m.

The fire chief says some people were inside the vacant building at the time, but everyone made it out safely.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.