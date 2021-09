Crews saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof when they showed up.

GILBERT, Pa. — A home is destroyed after a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Poconos.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Weir Mountain Road in Polk Township, that's in Gilbert.

No one was home at the time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.