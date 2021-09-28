Fire damages home in Wayne County

A fire damaged a home in Lake Township, Wayne County Monday morning.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire badly damaged a home late Monday morning in Wayne County.

Crews were called out to the place along Golf Park Drive in Lake Township near Lake Ariel around 11:30 a.m.

State police say the fire sparked on the outside of the home and spread to the structure.

Three people, along with two pets, were home at the time.

Everyone made it out okay.

There's no word on how the fire started in Wayne County, but officials say it is not suspicious.