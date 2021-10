Investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly fire early Saturday morning in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire early Saturday morning in Scranton.

The alarm here on Geraldine Court came in around midnight. It's just off Swetland Street in the city's west side.

The flames were out fast, but one person found dead inside.

The coroner arrived a couple of hours later.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

So far, firefighters in Scranton have not said what caused Saturday morning's deadly fire.