Father charged in "devastating" abuse of 4-week-old

Andrew Carter of Wilkes-Barre is accused causing brain bleeds and skull fractures in the baby.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man faces charges after an investigation found his four-week-old baby had several skull fractures and brain bleeds.

Police are searching for Andrew Carter.

According to court papers, the baby was taken by his mother to the hospital for a fever last year.

Doctors found injuries consistent with trauma, not from an accident.

A search warrant found Carter looked up on his phone "babies being punched in the head or hit in the head" but denied he did that to the child.

Doctors say the baby's brain injuries are devastating and the prognosis was grim.