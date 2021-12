Jeremy Ernest was arrested on Thursday for the rape of a child in Lycoming County.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County was arrested on Thursday for rape of a child and other related offenses.

Jeremy Ernest, 38, of Hepburn Township was taken into custody after an 11-year-old babysitter reported being sexually assaulted by Ernest at his home.

Ernest is locked up in Lycoming County in lieu of $100,000 bail.