Easter gathering at LCBC Hazleton

LCBC Church Hazleton which stands for lives changed by Christ, invited folks from all over the area to come and listen to music and learn about the church in Hazle Township.

Like most places, celebrations in recent years have been scaled down because of COVID, but Sunday's Easter gathering was full of people.

"It's been so good to be able to pack out our auditorium see lots and lots of people come in, come in for the first time or coming back for the first time in a long time, and we just get really excited about getting to celebrate this together," said Brad Travelpiece, Campus Pastor, LCBC Church Hazleton.