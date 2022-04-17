Aquarium hosts Easter egg scavenger hunt

Many are celebrating Sunday in various ways, including activities with children like egg hunts. And one place in Scranton is taking their hunt under the sea.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den inside the Marketplace at Steamtown hosted its annual egg hunt, giving families a spin on an Easter tradition by turning it into more of a scavenger hunt.

"We did decide to hide them in a couple crazy places. But of course, we wanted the kids to find them as well. We made sure all of our numbers were orientated so that our guests could see all of the eggs. And we tried to place them all over the aquarium," said Sarah Hayden, Reptile and Small Mammal Keeper.

Staff members hid 16 eggs among snakes, frogs, crocodiles, and fish, giving an Easter-themed challenge to guests like Louie.

"We couldn't find 6 because we already found one in that spot. So we had to try to find another one," said Louie Dimoto, egg hunter.

But after some teamwork, "We saw another little boy who found it so we asked where it was," said Louie.

Louie found all 16 eggs while getting to explore all the exhibits the place has to offer.

This new take on an event we've all seen elsewhere added an educational element to the fun for guests.

"By having an egg hunt like this, they really have to look into the exhibits. They have to spend time looking into each and every one of those exhibits. Looking at all of our animals and reading about which exhibit they're at. They actually get more information instead if they were running through all excited," explained Hayden.

While looking for the eggs Louie found some new favorite creatures, "A black and orange fish, the bird with the rainbow beak and the nocturnal cats," said Louie.

And after winning a chocolate bunny for completing the scavenger hunt Louie and his family are excited to do this again next year.