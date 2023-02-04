Easter bash held at Blooming Barn

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — From baby chicks to goats and ponies, the Blooming Barn hosted an Easter bash transforming their farm into a free petting zoo, allowing children of all ages to interact with the different farm animals.

The owner of Blooming Barn says it's a hands-on way to teach children about agriculture right in their own backyard.

"A lot of kids don't have that opportunity to actually see and hold animals that we have here right on the farm. We have baby ducks, baby chicks, and I think it's really knowledgeable to let them know how to take care of them," said Stasia Dipiero, owner of Blooming Barn.