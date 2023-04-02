Drive-thru Easter celebration at McDade Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Children and their families celebrated Easter in Scranton Sunday.
The 23rd annual O'Malley Family Free Drive-through Easter Party was held at McDade Park Sunday afternoon.
Organizers say seeing the children enjoy themselves makes everything worth it.
"There's nothing like it. Like when you see these like children, they just light up. It's like the best thing ever. So it just makes you know it's all worthwhile," said Vanessa Vergnetti-Thomas, board member.
Children enjoyed pizza and candy at the party in Scranton.
