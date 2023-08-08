Driver pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash in Luzerne County

The wreck happened in July 2020 on Interstate 81 in Pittston Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Luzerne County has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and not being properly licensed at the time of a deadly crash.

The wreck happened in July 2020 on Interstate 81 between the Wilkes-Barre and Pittston exits in Pittston Township.

Jayda Barber was driving when she lost control, and the car went over the median and flipped.

A passenger, Zyier Spruell, 18, from Wilkes-Barre, was thrown from the vehicle and died. A second passenger was badly hurt.