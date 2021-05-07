Driver charged after deadly crash in Luzerne County

The deadly crash happened in July 2020.

A woman from Luzerne County is being charged with driving under the influence of drugs at the time of a deadly crash in July 2020.

Police say Jayda Barber, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 81 North in Pittston Township, near Dupont.

The car went through the center median, flipped an unknown amount of times, and finally stopped in the southbound lanes.

Zyier Spruell, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, was a passenger. Spruell was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Another passenger, Santalena Lundy, 26, of Wilkes-Barre was seriously injured.