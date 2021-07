An 18-year-old passenger died in the wreck near the Pittston exit.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More charges have been filed against a driver one year after a deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

Jayda Barber, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, now faces charges related to marijuana, DUI, and not being properly licensed.

Barber lost control of her car last July in the southbound lanes of I-81 near the Pittston exit.