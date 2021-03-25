Doing the Mountain Top Hop

An alternative to an annual Easter egg hunt in Luzerne County is happening right now, providing some seasonal fun and helping local businesses.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — At Abe's Hot Dogs in Mountain Top, there's a poster of the restaurant's mascot on an Easter egg hunt. This poster is part of a scavenger hunt that's taking place throughout Mountain Top in place of the annual Easter egg hunt.

"We knew we wanted to allow people to have more space and we also wanted to be able to bless the community," said Pastor J.P. Bohanan of Christ United Methodist Church.

The Christ United Methodist Church teamed up with Crestwood High School's Key Club and the Mountain Top Kiwanis Club to create the Mountain Top Hop.

"Started spitballing some different ideas to do instead of an egg hunt, because of COVID, and we came up with this great idea of a scavenger hunt through our business and locations and Mountain Top," said Crestwood Key Club advisor Carrie Kline.

"You create an account, and then you have access to questions, which leads you to local businesses. They're a little bit like a riddle, so you have to figure that out and then go to the local business. There'll be a poster in the window. You scan the QR code and that's what puts you on the leaderboard," explained Wendy Griffiths of the Mountain Top Kiwanis.

There are 32 posters at different businesses and places in the Mountain Top community for the scavenger hunt, all designed and created by Crestwood Key Club members.

"I thought it was very fun, and it's something that we've never done before. We're usually like helping people doing drives, but this was something definitely very different than we've ever done," said Hillary Blazick, Crestwood Key Club president.

The people who register and visit the most businesses will have a chance at one of 18 prizes, including a $50 Visa gift card.