A fire that killed James Goodwin in Kingston Township back in 2021 has been ruled accidental, according to the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office says a deadly fire was an accident.

James Goodwin died after flames broke out at his home along Harris Hill Road near Trucksville back in 2021.

The coroner says Goodwin died from breathing in too much smoke.

Officials still have not said exactly what sparked the deadly fire in Luzerne County.