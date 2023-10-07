Fire breaks out at Broad Street Market in Harrisburg

Chief Brian Enterline says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. and is now under control.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Emergency responders battled a fire at a popular Harrisburg marketplace early Monday morning.

Chief Brian Enterline with the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire says crews responded to the Broad Street Market shortly before 1 a.m. on July 10. The fire was under control by 4:25 a.m.

The fire was focused on the roof of the building, Enterline said. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

A FOX43 crew at the scene reports that Verbeke Street is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.