Discussing the dangers of fentanyl

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Nevaeh Project hosted the roundtable discussion at West Scranton High School Monday morning.
Officials got together to discuss how to deal with the opioid epidemic, including raising awareness, providing education and prevention.
The founder of The Nevaeh Project lost his son to fentanyl.
"He wouldn't want another family or friends or neighbors or co-workers or loved ones to be affected the way that our family and his friends and his brothers and sisters of the Marines were affected," said Michael Mancini, The Nevaeh Project Founder.
The Nevaeh Project is working on raising money to supply school districts throughout lackawanna county with fentanyl-detecting K9s.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.