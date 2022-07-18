Interstate 80 back open after crash in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash on interstate 80 is causing headaches for drivers in Luzerne and Columbia counties.
State police say the wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-80 west near the Nescopeck exit.
Traffic was detoured through Berwick. It is still backed up in this area.
Newswatch 16 found a line of vehicles on the bridge connecting Berwick and Nescopeck.
Both westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down for five hours to the Mifflinville exit in Columbia County.
I-80 is back open.
There's no word how many cars were involved in the wreck or if anyone was hurt here in Luzerne County.
