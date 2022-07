No word yet on any injuries from the crash.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The northbound lanes on the Scranton Expressway are back open now after a crash halted traffic Sunday evening just south of the interstate 81 Route 6 Interchange.

A truck on its side was blocking both lanes of traffic for hours.

The scene was cleared finally around 9 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries from the crash.