The wreck closed part of Interstate 81 south Friday morning.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash that has a stretch of Interstate 81 closed in Schuylkill County.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday on I-81 southbound between Pine Grove and Lebanon.

A detour is in place.

There is no word from PennDOT on how long Interstate 81 south will be closed in that part of Schuylkill County.

Get real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.