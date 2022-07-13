Schuylkill County commissioner hospitalized

Baron Hetherington fell from a stack of hay at the farm he owns.

RINGTOWN, Pa. — A Schuylkill County commissioner is recovering in the hospital after a farm accident.

Baron Hetherington fell from a stack of hay on Tuesday at B and R Farms near Ringtown, the farm he owns.

Family members say Hetherington was flown to the hospital but is expected to be okay after the accident.

