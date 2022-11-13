Craft fair in Luzerne County benefits Toys for Tots

The craft fair was held at Germania Hose Company in Duryea Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You might think it's too early to start your holiday shopping but folks in Luzerne County were getting a jump on it Sunday.

The Germania Hose Company in Duryea hosted a holiday craft fair.

There were around 30 vendors for shopers to check out along with basket raffles to enter.

Plus there was was a toy drive at the event to benefit Toys for Tots.

Members of the Marine Corps helped collect toys for the drive; something they do every year around the holidays.

"Something about giving back. And seeing the smiles on the kids thanks to the people who donate make you feel good. Sometimes I donate myself to local Salvation Army, give toys to Toys for Tots back home," said Shaide Cange, Marine Corps Corporal.

Toys for Tots boxes are out throughout northeastern PA from now until December.