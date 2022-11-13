x
Lackawanna County

'Hoedown for Hope' in Scranton

The event was held at Slocum Hollow Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Marley's Mission hosted a 'Hoedown for Hope' at Montage Mountain resort in Scranton Sunday.

Marley's Mission provides horse-assisted therapy to those who have experienced trauma.

The hoedown included a silent auction, a gift card tree, and a raffle.

"The need for therapy has really risen as a direct result of the pandemic, with kids staying home, there's a mental health crisis, and I feel like the need for therapy has really risen," said Donna Kane, Marley's Mission.

If you want to learn more about Marley's Mission, click here.

