Bob Uguccioni died Saturday at the age of 87.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered.

Bob Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007.

He was known to many as 'Mr. Pocono' for his accomplishments in promoting the area to millions of visitors throughout the decades.

Uguccioni also served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his three children as well as grandchildren.

He was 87 years old.