Community to decide fate of bridge

A bridge in Luzerne County has an uncertain future and on Monday night the public was invited to help decide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — After an inspection in 2018, penndot decided a replacement was needed for the bridge over Toby Creek in Kingston Township.

Three options are being considered removing the bridge and building a new access road, removing the bridge entirely, or fixing the existing bridge.

People were invited to the Kingston Township Municipal Building to share their thoughts.

Depending on what the community chooses some nearby homes could be affected.

"If they do choose to take away the bridge there would have to be a relocation process for the property owners. there are only 3 occupied homes affected by this bridge and 13 parcels of property," said Ralph Delrosso, PennDOT District 4-0.

Residents here in Luzerne County's back mountain have until May 25th to share their opinions with PennDOT.