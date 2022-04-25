x
Wyoming County

Burglary in Wyoming County may be related to others

It happened overnight at Joe's Kwik Mart along Routes 6 and 11 in Factoryville.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of burglaries that may be connected.

The latest happened overnight at Joe's Kwik Mart along Routes 6 and 11 in Factoryville.

State police wouldn't say what was taken but did tell us the thief got into the safe.

Troopers are hoping cigarette butts left behind along with other evidence will lead them to the burglar.

Investigators also tell us this burglary is similar to two others in Clarks Summit and a few in Luzerne County.

