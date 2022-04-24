Hundreds participate in tri-county bike ride

The 100-mile ride includes routes through Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Wyoming Counties.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's not your conventional snack stop, in the middle of a 100-mile bike ride.

Instead, bikers stopping on Thurston Hollow Road in Tunkhannock during the 9th annual Lu Lacka Wyco Hundo, get tacos with all the fixings.

"It means Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Wyoming Counties. Because we ride through all three of them," said Pat Engleman, Lu, Lacka, Wyco Hundo Founder.

"It's something different that most rides don't have. A lot of rides it's just the energy bars and gels," said Tim Tyson, Mountain Top.

"I love the gels, and all that stuff, but I really like to have like real food. This came about because I said, let's just have tacos, I like tacos and they're really good to eat on a ride," said Engleman.

Organizer Patrick Engleman came up with this about 10 years ago, riders can choose 100 miles, 75 miles, or the 'metric' 100 which is about 50.

"This hill was a killer I'll say that right away, and there's a couple others that are a killer," said John Hodulik.

He's not kidding, driving around after the bikers was up-hill one after another after another.

Engelman who's originally from Pittston and now lives closer to Philadelphia says he loves this scenic area.

"This area's one of the most beautiful areas on the planet to ride their bike. We bring people here because of the beautiful gravel roads and dirt roads of this region. People want to come out here and see this and see how beautiful it is in northeastern PA," said Engleman.

Engleman wants folks from all over to enjoy it too like John Hodulik who came up from Bronxville, New York for the ride.

"It's gorgeous, I mean, that's been the highlight of the whole thing, riding through these towns, by these lakes, we're by the Susquehanna a lot," said Hodulik.

The event also supports some causes like the Keystone Mountain Bike Team. Members, Gabby and Chris Watson volunteered their time.

"It definitely goes to towards a lot of our equipment and stuff that all the kids use in general, it's not just towards one thing. It's all spread out so we all use it equally," said Gabby Watson.

"What do you think about seeing all the bikers?" "It's pretty neat, I'm mostly here for the tacos," said Chris Watson.

And speaking of the tacos many say they enjoyed them even if skeptical at first.

"This is the highlight of the whole thing. The taco was fantastic. I think it's giving me the energy to get through, there's the chance that the taco sort of goes the other way, and prevents me from getting there, but I think I'll make it," said Hodulik.