OBGYN providers at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital must close their practices on July 31.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Commonwealth Health has announced that its obstetrics and gynecology providers will end their practices on July 31.

This comes after the announcement that Wilkes-Barre General Hospital is ending childbirth services on that date as well.

Patients in Wilkes-Barre will have to go to OB/GYN providers in Scranton.

Commonwealth Health says patients with questions should talk to their doctor at their next office visit.