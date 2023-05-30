Wilkes-Barre General Hospital to end inpatient childbirth services

Commonwealth Health announced it will be ending its inpatient labor and delivery services at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital July 31.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Commonwealth Health announced Tuesday it will be phasing out childbirth services as part of its operation due to a lack of need.

A spokesperson for the healthcare system says over the past seven years, the hospital has experienced a 50 percent decrease in deliveries, and even fewer are projected for this year.

The hospital will end services effective July 31.

In a statement, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CEO Simon Ratliff says, "This has been a very difficult decision. However, fewer births are occurring at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and within the local market, and this coincides with the increasing average age of our local population."

Gynecological services and surgeries will continue to be provided at the hospital.

All nurses and personnel who staff the obstetrics unit and clinics will be able to apply to other open positions at Commonwealth Health.

Hospital leaders say they will work with staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital to support the move of patients with non-emergent deliveries.