Coffee Inclusive opens in Pittston

The new coffee shop in the Waterfront Warehouse on Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston will employ experienced baristas and individuals with diverse abilities.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Workers at Coffee Inclusive filled more than coffee cups at the grand opening celebration in Pittston on Monday. They filled the parking lot with supporters happy to welcome this coffee shop that employs experienced workers and those with diverse abilities.

"I couldn't believe when I came here today that there was so much support; officials from the town, officials from the city and county," said Bob Bartoli of Pittston.

The local officials joined managers and workers for a ribbon cutting to mark the official opening after weeks of training.

"I learned how to grind stuff. I learned how to make smoothies, put it in the cups and stuff," explained Meghan Donahue, a coffee attendant at the shop.

"Coffee, espressos, making juices, frozen juices," added Christina Wesley, another attendant.

"Everybody came on board as friends and coworkers, and I think we've definitely moved already past that quickly with all the hard work, and now they are definitely a family," said manager Tom Carlucci.

"It's like a family. I really like them. They're really, really nice. Yeah, he's a nice guy," added Meghan.

For many of the coffee attendants, this will be their first job. Others with more experience tell Newswatch 16 this will be their most rewarding job.

"It's great, like I just walked into this, and suddenly there's a cause. There is a bunch of community. There was a bunch of conversation about ability, and it feels like you're a part of something bigger, and I signed up on Indeed, and it's been very fulfilling," said Ally McGee, an experienced barista. "I think it's going to be great. Today was like our first rush, our first experience with, you know, more than ten people here, and it's going really well. You know, people are really skilled at certain things, and we're starting to get a feel for each other and seeing how we can thrive."

You can learn more about Coffee Inclusive by clicking here.