Duck Donuts workers training for Lackawanna County grand opening

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington gives us a sweet sneak peek as employees get ready to open.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A popular doughnut chain with Pennsylvania roots is opening this weekend in Lackawanna County.

There's a science behind the sprinkling and drizzling at Duck Donuts, and Morgan Banaszeck has mastered it. Banaszeck is one of the head trainers for the international doughnut chain. She's spent the last several days getting staff up to speed at the new store at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic.

It opens on Saturday.

"They had over 300 applicants, so we had a good 41 that made it, but they actually had to turn off the job application online," Banaszeck said.

Just as much as people want to work here, they also want to shop here. Staff had to lock the doors this week during training to keep hungry customers from coming in.

"We've had to tell multiple customers that are coming to the door, 'Sorry, we're not open yet! We'll be open on Saturday, we promise,'" Jill Heck said.

So what is it that makes these little doughnuts so special?

"We're known for warm donuts. You'll never see doughnuts on a shelf here," Banaszeck said.

"Crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside, made to order, there really isn't anything like it," Heck.

Heck remembers waiting in line for Duck Donuts when vacationing in the Outer Banks with her family years ago. That's where the first store popped up in 2007 in Duck, North Carolina.

The founder is from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and this is the 11th franchise location in our state.

There are more than 100 across the country, helping build up buzz for the first shop in Lackawanna County.

"They've either visited at grandma's house in the Outer Banks or at the Jersey Shore; we've got a couple down there as well. So they know it. But then there are other people that come in and say, 'We don't have any other dessert location right around here, so we're going to come back for the milkshakes and the doughnut-topped sundaes."

There are also doughnut breakfast sandwiches and coffee.

The grand opening is Saturday at 8 a.m.

The store at the Shoppes at Montage will be open seven days a week.