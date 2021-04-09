Church hosts "At The Movies" series

The interactive series involves watching clips from popular films, and then learning life lessons.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A church in one part of Luzerne County is transforming its building into life-sized interactive movie scenes every weekend in September.

Newswatch 16 stopped by LCBC Church near Hazleton on Saturday night for the first event.

The building on Airport Road in Hazle Township was transformed into a "Batcave," complete with a life-sized batmobile for people to climb in and out of.

Attendees were then invited to the church service, where clips from movies were shown along with accompanying messages and life lessons.