Field of Dreams star visits Lackawanna County

MOUNT COBB, Pa. — It was a celebration of America's pastime in Lackawanna County.

The baseball-themed event was held at Ritter's Winery & Cidery on Mount Cobb Road in Mount Cobb.

There was a batting cage, dancers, and actor Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the movie "Field of Dreams" was also there playing catch and signing autographs.

Brown even made a video to send to Patricia Beermann's husband, who's currently in the ICU.

He visited the actual Field of Dreams in Iowa three years ago.

"I was crying. Crying with emotion because I know my husband wanted to be here so much. It meant a lot to us, it was beautiful to see him walk out of the field because that's what we did here too," said Patricia Beermann of Lake Ariel.