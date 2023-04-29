Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Wilkes-Barre

The annual festival returned to Kirby Park along with dozens of vendors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An annual event in Wilkes-Barre is happening this weekend, rain or shine.

Among the cherry trees in Kirby Park are more than 50 food, craft, and retail vendors celebrating the season in Luzerne County.

Live music, performances, and rides are also at the Cherry Blossom Festival, but some say it's the food that should have top billing.

The festival continues Sunday at Kirby Park from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.