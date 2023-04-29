Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An annual event in Wilkes-Barre is happening this weekend, rain or shine.
Among the cherry trees in Kirby Park are more than 50 food, craft, and retail vendors celebrating the season in Luzerne County.
Live music, performances, and rides are also at the Cherry Blossom Festival, but some say it's the food that should have top billing.
The festival continues Sunday at Kirby Park from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
