The first event of its kind was held at Genetti's Ballroom in Wilkes-Barre Saturday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Saturday is International Dance Day, and many celebrated across the river in Wilkes-Barre at the inaugural Pennsylvania Polka Fest.

More than 500 tickets were sold for the event at Genetti's on East Market Street.

The ballroom was packed with people dancing to polka tunes.

The event wrapped up around 8 p.m. Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre.