Pancreatic Cancer PurpleStride walk held in Scranton

Runners and walkers in Lackawanna County helped raise more than $100,000 Saturday to help in the fight against pancreatic cancer.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Booger's Brigade, Team Mike, and the Jay Walkers are just a few of the teams in purple taking on the rain for the PanCAN PurpleStride walk and run in Scranton.

"Just glad to be out here and supporting all the people that are fighting this disease, and we're gonna walk it and get it done," said Jeanette Papiercavich, Luzerne County.

With custom t-shirts and homemade signs, everyone taking strides along the Lackawanna Heritage Trail did so with someone specific on their mind.

For Catherine Loggans of Taylor, it's her husband, Michael, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2022.

"Everybody just wants us so much and cares for us, family members and survivors and people suffering with this terrible cancer. I'm just grateful for the whole community of PanCAN and all they've done for us," said Catherine Loggans, Taylor.

For Bill Cook of Scranton, it's a family friend, "We've been doing this run for years now in support of the people that are fighting this disease, and in respect and honor of her brother, we run it every year."

Newswatch 16's Mindi Ramsey was the emcee for the event and says even though It was cold and damp, there was plenty of heart and hope.

This is just one of 60 Pancan PurpleStride walks around the country, and organizers say this event has a lot of heart.

"When I've traveled to different conferences for this organization, everyone talks about northeast Pensylvania's being that small but mighty powerhouse. The small group of volunteers is big communities coming together," said Dan Lamagna, PanCAN affiliate chair.

The PurpleStride is the biggest fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Booger's Brigade raised more than $8,000 in memory of Gary Dietterick from Bushkill Township.

"I just think he would be so proud and just seeing how we all rallied together and were able to raise so much money for such a great cause. So I really just hoping I think it would be really proud," said Krista Reiger, Northampton County.

"It's amazing. We really didn't know what to expect, and this has just been really overwhelming and touching to have everyone here today to support us. We couldn't ask for a better result," said Jen Bowen, Northampton County.

This year's PanCAN PurpleStride raised $104,000 in Lackawanna County.