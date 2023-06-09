Card skimmer found at Walmart checkout station

The skimmer was found at a self-checkout station inside the Wilkes-Barre Township store.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A card skimmer was found at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

Police say the skimmer was found at self-checkout register 39 at the Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Officials say the skimmer has been there since September 6, and if you used this register after that, you should contact your credit card company.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department posted video of the device and people who may have been involved in putting it in place.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police in Wilkes-Barre Township at 570-208-4635.

If you shopped at Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township and used self checkout by Build-a-Bear anytime from 9/6/23 to 9/18/23, please see our post here: https://fb.watch/n8MXGYPIRA/?mibextid=cr9u03 Posted by Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department on Monday, September 18, 2023