Card skimmer found at Walmart checkout station

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A card skimmer was found at a Walmart in Luzerne County.
Police say the skimmer was found at self-checkout register 39 at the Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.
Officials say the skimmer has been there since September 6, and if you used this register after that, you should contact your credit card company.
The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department posted video of the device and people who may have been involved in putting it in place.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police in Wilkes-Barre Township at 570-208-4635.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.