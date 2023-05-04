Card skimmer found on credit union ATM

The device was place at the UFCW Community FCU on South Main Street in Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after a skimming device was found at the ATM of a credit union in Luzerne County.

Officials at UFCW Community FCU on South Main Street in Pittston emailed customers about the incident.

An ATM skimmer can steal your credit or debit card information.

It's believed that the skimming device was placed at the ATM between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The ATM in Pittston is out of service right now.

The credit union says that impacted cardholders were notified.