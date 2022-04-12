Card skimmer placed at register in area Walmart

The skimmer was placed late last month, and police in Lackawanna County are looking to identify the suspects.

TAYLOR, Pa. — According to Taylor police, four men seen in a security camera photo placed a skimmer on a card reader at an employee-manned register inside the Taylor Walmart days before Thanksgiving.

"One has a scanner, and the other three are distracting. And it takes about five seconds, and it's very quick, and they know what they're doing. So within a blink of an eye, it's on there, and it's ready to go," said Ofc. Matthew McDonald with the Taylor Police Department.

Ofc. McDonald says the skimmer was discovered at the card reader at register six on Sunday. He says that sometimes these devices are hard to spot until it's too late.

"It looks exactly like the device that's at the store, and you see it goes right on top of it, and they just put it on, they activate it, and it looks like nothing else."

Police say this skimmer went undetected for nearly two weeks during the busiest time of the year for shopping, including Black Friday.

"The amount of people that go in and out of that store and the amount of purchases that are happening — that's what people just have to be careful, watch out for that," Ofc. McDonald said.

Police recommend that you keep an eye on your accounts for any odd transactions.

"If you remember if you used register number six to check with your companies, your credit card companies. Do look out for any suspicious activity out there that you may not have seen that purchase or made that purchase."

If you recognize the men in the surveillance photo or if you need to file a police report because your account was compromised, you can call Taylor police.

***Help Identify*** Incident #: 22-5352 Location: Walmart Date: 12/4/2022 TPD is asking for your assistance in... Posted by Taylor Police Department on Sunday, December 4, 2022