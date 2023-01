The Dodge Durango Hellcat was stolen from Ken Pollock Nissan around 2 a.m. Monday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are searching for the people who stole a car right from a dealership.

Police say around 2 a.m. Monday, a Dodge Durango Hellcat was taken right from the lot at Ken Pollock Nissan on Mundy Street.

The car is valued at around $80,000.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-606-4791.