DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Monroe County, a section of Route 611 will remain closed until the end of summer.

A rock slide closed a part of the road south of the Delaware Water Gap borough last month.

Now, officials say construction is expected to take six months.

A detour is in place as crews work on repairing the road.