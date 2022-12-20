Transformer delivery likely to impact traffic in Monroe County

A transformer scheduled to be delivered Tuesday to the Monroe substation in Stroudsburg could impact traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — There's a traffic alert out of Monroe County. PP&L says a transformer will be delivered to the Monroe substation in Stroudsburg on Tuesday.

The route is around 10 miles, but the delivery will take several hours.

It starts on Route 611 and North Delaware Drive in Delaware Water Gap and ends off Godfrey Ridge Road.

Transport crews start their journey Tuesday morning.

Drivers can expect travel delays along Route 611 in this part of Monroe County.

Check out the route in the picture below.