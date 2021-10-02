BREAKING: Search is on for hit and run driver in Wilkes-Barre

There is an active search in Wilkes-Barre after a woman was hit by a car in the city and the driver took off.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Right now, South Main and Northampton in Wilkes-Barre is blocked off.

About 3:30 p.m. a woman was taken from the street into an ambulance...

A witness says the victim was hit by a silver Chevy sedan.

A car that matches this description is currently being looked at by police on Wilkes University's campus.

The car is still on and the driver's side door was left open.

Now police are searching with dogs for the driver.

They are currently walking around a lot of campus buildings checking the snow for footprints and looking for anything that can lead them to this hit and run driver.

The condition of the woman who was hit is unknown, or if a suspect has been found.